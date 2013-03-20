Omarosa Slaps La Toya Jackson With Lawsuit! [VIDEO]

Celebrity “All Star” Apprentice isn’t half way through the season and already the claws, teeth and gloves are off. Unfortunately the blows come with a vengeance and a lawsuit. The ladies won their task as Team Power under the leadership of Omarosa. But the victory didn’t last long. Find out why Omarosa is now suing La Toya Jackson. Video below. Things get heated about the 14:24 mark.

Your thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!