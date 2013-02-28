0 reads Leave a comment
Chris Brown performs in L.A. Tuesday night with Rihanna by his side at Diddy’s party in Hollywood. Breezy drops a quick 16 in an un-released track featuring Problem.
Chris Brown Debuts A New Song With Rihanna At Diddy’s Party was originally published on hot1079philly.com
