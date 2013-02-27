CLOSE
Cop Who Want’s Pic With 2 Chainz Arrest Him For Drug Posession.

FROM TMZ!

7:00 AM PT  — OK, This is getting RIDICULOUS …

We asked the Maryland State Police  WHO ASKED to take the photo … and a rep for the cops told us, “We cannot  confirm who initiated that at this time.”

Ummm … how  hard would it be to ask the cops???

Interesting Point —  2 Chainz posted the pic on HIS Twitter page … meaning it was most likely taken  by someone in 2 Chainz’s camp … which would mean the rapper probably initiated  the shoot.

Oooooor … the cops took the pic and sent it to 2 Chainz.

Something’s fishy here …

2  Chainz was arrested for marijuana possession in Maryland last week … and the  rapper is PISSED — claiming cops were just “f*ckin” with him … and then asked  him for pictures.

The guy behind the hits “Spend It” and “I’m  Different” was busted around 10 PM in Easton last night after Maryland State  Police pulled over a white van he was traveling in … along with 6 other  people.

But cops say 2 Chainz was in possession of weed — so he was  arrested. He was the only person in the van taken into custody.

2 Chainz  was taken to a nearby station where he was booked, released and even took a  picture with police … but the rapper says he only took the shot because THE  COPS asked him for it.

After the incident, 2 Chainz went on a Twitter  rampage — saying, “dam police f*ckn wit a n**ga.”

He continued, “Locked  me up and then Wanted pictures smh.

2 Chainz also  claimed that he didn’t exactly have a bag of weed on him at the time … only a  grinder (a device used to crush up weed so you can smoke it.)

We reached  out to cops — so far, no word back.

Read more: http://www.tmz.com/2013/02/15/2-chainz-arrested-maryland-police-photo-marijuana-weed-grinder/#ixzz2M87DC39D Visit the TMZ Store:  http://tmzstore.com

