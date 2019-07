Chris Brown attended Elton John’s AIDS Foundation Annual Gala over the weekend and spoke on his reunion with Rihanna… he told the NY Post, “We are really happy. We are back together. She is the most beautiful girl in the world. But I’m sad she couldn’t be here tonight; she is rehearsing for her tour.”

Written By: Mia Mendez Posted February 27, 2013

