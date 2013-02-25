CLOSE
Which Jackson Just Got Married?

Janet Jackson is a married woman! The rumors were flying that the couple planned to tie the knot later this year in Qatar, but we’re learning they have been married for a few months now.

“The rumors regarding an extravagant wedding are simply not true. Last year we were married in a quiet, private and beautiful ceremony,” the couple told Entertainment Tonight in a statement on Monday, Feb. 25. “Our wedding gifts to one another were contributions to our respective favorite children’s charities. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected and that we are allowed this time for celebration and joy.”

