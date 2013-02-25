Who’s The Best? Infographic Compares Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, & LeBron James

Via Complex.com

For all of you fans obsessed with comparing Michael Jordan to LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, the guys over at Complex.com have compiled some stats from the first 9 years of each players careers. They have put all of this information into the easy to read infographic. So now all of you can know what you are talking about when you get into heating debates at the barber shop.

The similarities between the players are eerily similar in some areas.

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

RECENT UPDATES