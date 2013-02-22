Donald Trump Gets Hacked, Tweets Lil Wayne Lyrics [PHOTO]

For the past week, Twitter has been plagued with some high-profile accounts being hacked. Donald Trump is the latest celebrity to have his Twitter account hacked. After being hacked, Donald Trump was tweeting Lil Wayne lyrics.

Donald Trump’s account got a little gangsta late Thursday morning when a random tweet from Will.I.Am‘s “Scream & Shout (Remix).” The actual line about “classy hoes” came from Lil Wayne’s verse. Despite the tweet only being up for a few short minutes, more than a thousand people retweeted the Weezy lyric sent from Trump’s account. A couple of minutes after the tweet was deleted, Trump tweeted, “My Twitter has been seriously hacked— and we are looking for the perpetrators.”

As we stated before, this isn’t the first Twitter hack to happen this week. Burger King’s account was hacked and made to look like a shrine to their main rival McDonald’s. Jeep suffered the same treatment and their account tweeted that they were being sold to Cadillac. The random hacks have caused such a stir that MTV and BET pretended to hack each other’s accounts to capitalize on the growing trend.

Back to Donald Trump, he said he is seriously looking for the hackers. Will Trump be searching for the hackers as diligently as he was searching for President Obama’s birth certificate? One can only imagine.

Written By: Jonathan Hailey, Assistant Editor Posted February 22, 2013

