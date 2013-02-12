Lil Wayne Gets The BOOT!!!!

Lil Wayne wasn’t in Los Angeles for the Grammys on Sunday (February 11), he was in Miami, taking in the Heat’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers… which he got ejected from?

The hip-hop star took to Twitter late Sunday afternoon, accusing security at American Airlines Arena of kicking him out of the for… get this: rooting for the Lakers. “So I’m @ da Heat game right, rootin 4 da Lakers kuz dats my team & would u believe they got police 2 make me leave?! Wow!” Weezy wrote (@LilTuneChi). “[Expletive] da Heat.”

His comments caused chatter on Twitter. However, a fan named Danny Vega offered a very different version of what took place.

“Random guy yelled at Lil Wayne at #MiamiHEAT game, Weezy looked back, gave him a mean stare & gestured he had a gun,” tweeted Vega, who said he was at the game and sitting near Lil Wayne. “Weezy just got into argument with security at the #MiamiHEAT game. He got kicked out for gun gesture.”

Heat spokeswoman Lorrie-Ann Diaz also offered further explanation, telling USA Today that the rapper was not booted, but instead chose to leave.

This isn’t the first time Lil Wayne has had issues at NBA games. In 2012, he claims he was denied entry into an OKC Thunder game… but the team said he had no ticket.

