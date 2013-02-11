CLOSE
Sneaker Alert
HomeSneaker Alert

Sneaker Alert: Air Jordan 8 Retro “Bugs Bunny” Release Date

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Via: Kicksonfire.com

The Air Jordan 8 Retro “Bugs Bunny” is continuing to build its hype as the time closes in on its April release date. Once again we are given detailed photos of the shoe that Michael Jordan made history in. The shoe stays pretty true to the original as it takes on a white, black, and True Red colorway. The shoe also shows signs of grey suede that make each color flow across the shoe effortlessly. The shoe will look to hit retailers on April 20th.

101.1 The Wiz , Air Jordan 8 Retro "Bugs Bunny" , dj skillz , J's , jordans , release date , SNEAKER ALERT , sneakerhead

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 2 days ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close