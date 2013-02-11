Sneaker Alert: Air Jordan 8 Retro “Bugs Bunny” Release Date

0 reads Leave a comment
Via: Kicksonfire.com
The Air Jordan 8 Retro “Bugs Bunny” is continuing to build its hype as the time closes in on its April release date. Once again we are given detailed photos of the shoe that Michael Jordan made history in. The shoe stays pretty true to the original as it takes on a white, black, and True Red colorway. The shoe also shows signs of grey suede that make each color flow across the shoe effortlessly. The shoe will look to hit retailers on April 20th.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours