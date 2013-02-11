CLOSE
Family Health
Motivation Monday:6 Must do Steps before you lose Weight!

Singer Kelly Rowland arrives at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.

WOW! Kelly Rowland Dress was HOTT for the Grammy Awards!

What I would give to have J Lo LEGS!!!

With Kelly Rowland body, J Lo legs…Motivational Monday has to keep you into gear! Here are 6 steps you need to take before your ready to hit the gym!

Step #1: Take your measurements

Step #2: Set up a daily log

Step#3: Gather the RIGHT Equipment

Step#4: Clean out your pantry

Step #5: Check your attitude

Step #6: Make YOU Time!

When you have these steps down you are ready to GO! Kick into gear today to have bodies like this and more importantly to be heart healthy and live longer!

For more information log on to DennisAustin.com

