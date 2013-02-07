A$AP Rocky’s “F*ckin Problems” Single Hits Platinum Status

0 reads Leave a comment
Via: Thisis50.com
A$AP Rocky has proven to be a great investment for Sony, RCA Records and Polo Grounds Music. The Harlem rapper’s debut album Long.Live.A$AP made a strong impact on the Billboard charts when it took the No. 1 spot with sales of 139,000 in it’s opening week.
The album received a strong push from the single “F*ckin’ Problems” featuring 2 Chainz, Drake and Kendrick Lamar.
That single is now platinum with sales of over 1 million according to HHNM.
