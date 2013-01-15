Carmelo Anthony: ‘Hell No, We’re Not Living Separately’

Just days after the internet was abuzz that his marriage was on the rocks, NY Knicks baller Carmelo Anthony is shutting down the rumors that his marriage is in trouble and that he is living apart from wife La La Anthony.

Melo who was at Wall Street hotspot Ciprani Club 55 to launch his new Jordan MELO M9 sneaker told the NY Post:

“Hell no we’re not [living separately].’’ Just letting you know me and my wife have no problems. We’re good,’’ an amiable Anthony doubled back to tell The Post at his sneaker debut — which La La was expected to attend, but did not. When Anthony was asked where she was, he replied “She’s at a makeup showcase.’ READ MORE

