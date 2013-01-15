Rumors Are Wrong! Shawty Lo’s “All My Babies’ Mamas” Still A Go

0 reads Leave a comment
Via: hotspotatl.com
It looks like Shawty Lo and his 10 babies’ mamas will be getting their very own reality show after all.
Rumors circulated that Oxygen cancelled “All My Babies’ Mamas” after people expressed their outrage at the show. There was even a petition to cancel the program. The petition on Change.org amassed over 40,000 signatures.
Writer Allison Samuels posted an article on The Daily Beast saying she had sources who stated the cable network would announce that they had cancelled “All My Babies’ Mamas.” However, according to an Oxygen Network rep, Samuels’ sources are incorrect.
The unidentified Oxygen representative spoke exclusively to AllHipHop.com. “This rumor is simply untrue,” the source said. “The project remains in early development.”
“All My Babies’ Mamas” is scheduled to air sometime in May.
