Which Atlanta Housewife May Be Hearing Wedding Bells In The Near Future?

Word on the street is that Kandi Burruss may be hearing wedding bells in the near future. The RHOA” may be an official housewife as her new boyfriend Todd Tucker reportedly proposed recently. Kandi has never been married, but was engaged to now deceased A.J. Jewell.

Kandi and Todd met on the set of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” while filming the girls’ trip to South Africa and started dating during the trip. Dating is forbidden amongst cast and crew, and you know it was real because Todd was willing to quit his job so they could continue their romance, but the company decided to assign him to another show and he was allowed to keep his job. READ MORE

