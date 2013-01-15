CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
SMH: Crazed Man Threatens To Kill People Over Gun Control

Screen shot 2013-01-15 at 12.15.33 PMJames Yeager, CEO of Tactical Response, a Tennessee-based company that trains people in weapons skills, says in a video recently posted to YouTube that he would “start killing people” if Obama decides to take executive action with regard to gun control.

According to Raw Story, in the video posted to YouTube and Facebook on Wednesday, Tactical Response CEO apparently lost control over reports that Obama was considering executive action to back up gun control measures after the Sandy Hook massacre.
Digital Journal notes that in spite of the magnitude of the tragedy of Sandy Hook, many opposed to stricter gun control are comparing Obama to extreme 20th century dictators such as Stalin, Mao and Hitler because of his administration’s plan to impose stricter gun control measures. Drudge Report, for instance, drew a comparison between Obama and Hitler, suggesting that confiscating arms could be first step to imposing a bloody dictatorship.

In an aggressive diatribe generously spiced with expletives, Yeager calls on gun advocates to “load our damn mags” and “get ready to fight” a “civil war” in defense of the “right to bear arms.”

He says:

“Vice President [Joe] Biden is asking the president to bypass Congress and use executive privilege, executive order to ban assault rifles and to impose stricter gun control.

“I’m telling you that if that happens, it’s going to spark a civil war, and I’ll be glad to fire the first shot. I’m not putting up with it. You shouldn’t put up with it. And I need all you patriots to start thinking about what you’re going to do, load your damn mags, make sure your rifle’s clean, pack a backpack with some food in it and get ready to fight.

“I’m not fucking putting up with this. I’m not letting my country be ruled by a dictator. I’m not letting anybody take my guns! If it goes one inch further, I’m going to start killing people.”

See Video HERE

