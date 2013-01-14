What You May Not Have Known About A Nap

Need to recharge? Don’t depend on a cup of coffee — a power nap will boost your memory, cognitive skills, creativity, and energy level. A short snooze is an economical (and easy) way to boost mental and physical health.

To combat fatigue and stay on top of things at work and at home, make power naps a regular part of your routine. Say goodbye to a lack of drive and hello to simple a healthful boost in energy. READ MORE

