NEW MUSIC: Justin Timberlake ft. Jay-Z “Suit and Tie”

As many of the JT’s stan’s were upset as could be last Friday about the announcement about an announcement, they have definitely had their appetites satisfied. Justin Timberlake is back and the first track we get to hear is this joint with Jay-Z called “Suit and Tie.” Take a listen here.

Justin Timberlake – Suit & Tie (Feat. Jay-Z)

