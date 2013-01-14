T-Boz Opens Up About Struggles After Removing Her Brain Tumor

T-Boz has battled sickle cell anemia most of her life, but five years ago the star’s world stopped when doctors told her she had a brain tumor.

In her new reality series, “Totally T-Boz,” the singer, who rose to fame as part of ‘90s girl group TLC (real name Tionne Watkins) – opens up about the removal of the tumor, which left her without the ability to see, speak, hear or walk.

T-Boz shared an update on her current health situation.

“I feel great. I’m now in a position to get healthier. I’m not where I want to be weight, size and all that, but I’m starting to work out,” the 42-year-old said.

T-Boz has kept quiet about her harrowing medical scare, but is opening up now in hopes of helping others.

“Maybe if I speak up and tell my story, because I feel like I was spared, and I got my sight, my hearing and my speech back and maybe I could help somebody,” she explained.

T-Boz said her doctors believe that her health problems may have something to do with doing something most people do every day.

“They don’t even know at all [what caused the tumor], they think it came from, you know, cell phone usage or whatever and holding the phone to my face,” she told Billy and Kit. “A lot of people are getting cancers and brain tumors from it.”

Before doctors informed her of the tumor, T-Boz said she felt good, for the most part.

“I was dancing, touring, I should have been dizzy and falling… but I was fine. I had really bad headaches,” she explained. “So when I woke up [after the surgery] I was fine, [but] two weeks later I was eating French toast and it falls out of my mouth.

“All of a sudden my sight is gone, my hearing, I can’t talk, I can’t walk and I’m like, ‘Whoa!’ It kind of hits you by storm,” she continued. “I fought so hard to get it back and I’m doing shows again.”

Adding, “I know I’m here for a higher purpose… maybe I can help somebody.”

“Totally T-Boz” airs Tuesdays at 8 PM on TLC.

