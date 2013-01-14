Beyoncé Releases New Trailer For “Life Is But A Dream” HBO Documentary [VIDEO]

Remember when Beyonce decided to take some time off? You almost forget what a one woman machine she is, then like a Juan Marquez right hand to Manny Pacquiao she comes out of nowhere. First a provocative cover of GQ magazine, then a timely reunion with her old group Destiny’s Child, followed by a trailer for her new HBO documentary Life Is But A Dream.

The documentary gives a rare behind the scenes look into the notoriously private singer’s life, even her controversial pregnancy. “I felt I had been so commercially successful it wasn’t enough,” she says in the new trailer. “It’s something really stressful, having to keep up with that. You can’t express yourself, you can’t grow. It is the battle of my life so I set a goal, and my goal was independence.”

In one scene, the 31-year-old reacts to being pregnant with now 1-year-old Blue Ivy Carter. “I just had a feeling that something was going on,” she says before a sonogram photo hits the screen. “This is crazy!” One would hope the scene would put to rest the rumors that a surrogate carried Beyonce’s baby.

Check out the trailer below and look for more revealing info when Life Is But A Dream airs February 16.

