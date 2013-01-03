After Brain Blood Clot Scare Hilary Clinton Leaves Hospital!!!

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has been photographed leaving New York-Presbyterian Hospital with her daughter Chelsea and husband Bill by her side on Wednesday, after spending three days undergoing treatment for a blood clot in her head.

Her well-coordinated exit came just hours after her husband emerged from the hospital, flashing a reassuring smile to signal that his wife was on the mend.

Secretary Clinton, 65, has been hospitalized since Sunday when her doctors discovered a blood clot in her head, in a vein behind her right ear that helps carry blood away from the brain. She is being treated with blood thinners to help dissolve the clot and doctors say she will make a full recovery.

The Secretary of State’s doctors say they found the clot in a large vein in her head – though it is in a blood vessel that runs across the surface of her brain and is not in the brain itself.

Doctors said Clinton has suffered no brain damage or stroke and that she is expected to make a full recovery.

Aides and doctors say Clinton contracted a stomach virus in early December and became dehydrated, then fainted, fell and hit her head on December 9.

She was diagnosed with a concussion on December 13 and hasn’t been seen in public since.

To help dissolve this clot, her medical team began treating the Secretary with blood thinners. She will be released once the medication dose has been established.

In all other aspects of her recovery, the Secretary is making excellent progress and we are confident she will make a full recovery. She is in good spirits, engaging with her doctors, her family, and her staff.’

From Dr Lisa Bardack, Mt. Kisco Medical Group, and Dr Gigi El-Bayoumi, George Washington University

Her doctors will continue to assess her condition, including other issues associated with her concussion. They will determine if any further action is required.

