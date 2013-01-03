Obama Handles Fiscal Cliff And Heads To Hawaii!!!

The “fiscal cliff” deal is done, so President Obama is back on his Hawaii vacation.

Obama boarded Air Force One at about midnight Tuesday, some 30 minutes after White House remarks saluting the House vote to avert a series of tax hikes and budget cuts known as the fiscal cliff.

“Happy New Year everybody,”‘ Obama told reporters. The president landed in Honolulu shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. ET.

Obama and his family began their traditional end-of-the-year vacation on Dec. 21, but the president returned to the White House on Dec. 27 to tend to the fiscal cliff debate. His family stayed back in Hawaii.

The president is scheduled to return to Washington over the weekend.

A divided Congress finally settled the fiscal cliff drama. The fiscal cliff legislation raises tax rates on incomes over $400,000 for individuals and $450,000 for couples, while retaining the George W. Bush-era tax cuts for Americans with lower incomes. It also features an extension of unemployment insurance..

