Well it seems 2013 has already brought Chris Brown’s infamous ex, Karrueche Tran a new focus. Since Chris Brown and Rihanna were very obviously spending the holidays together, many of you were left wondering–where’s Karrueche? Ok, so maybe it was only me.

Karrueche was lost in the pillow-soft lips of rapper/singer/Google endorser,Teyana Taylor. The two beauties posted intimate photos of their New Year’s Eve night together:

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: