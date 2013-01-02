Chris Brown Removes Karrueche Tran Tattoo?

According to British tabloid The Sun, Pimp Brown removed the tattoo he got in honor of the girlfriend not named Rihanna.

CHRIS BROWN has emerged as a strong rival to JOHNNY DEPP in the romance stakes. But RIHANNA’s fella didn’t go for something obvious like name a part of his grounds after her. He had a tattoo of his ex’s name removed as a love gesture. It really was the only option for him. I spent 45 minutes trying to think of extra letters you could add or ink over KARRUECHE TRAN to avoid laser action and drew a blank.

Note: British tabloids are about as trustworthy as Tyrese in a spelling bee. Take this with as much Lawry’s as necessary. However, expect some other nonsense to actually happen by Monday.

