Tyler Perry has announced his first contributions to Oprah’s OWN network, and judging by the show descriptions, you’ve seen them both before under different wrapping. Not that it matters because Mr. Madea’s fan base is loyal and will be frying chicken and parking right front of the TV to watch them both. And this is not an insult; who doesn’t love fried chicken?

In any event, here’s the new show info:

The Haves and the Have Nots is a drama about the dynamics of the affluent Cyrer family and the impoverished family of their housekeeper, Hanna, and the obstacles and secrets that exist within both. Love Thy Neighbor, meanwhile, is a multicamera comedy set at Love’s Diner, where every day the menu serves up good food, great laughs, valuable life lessons and a lot of love for its zany neighbors.

Tyler Perry Announces Latest TV Projects was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Written By: Michael Arceneaux Posted December 15, 2012

