10 Funny,Crazy,Genius Lyrics

A lot of people notice rap/hip hop lyrics that stick out these days. Rather talking about drugs, violence or sex some rappers pick other topics as in money, drinking, and bragging. Here are some of the funniest, crazy, genius lyrics that are my personal favorite. Of course they are many more but take a peak of these 10….

-“Hey you got me in a trance, you take off your pants, you pop on a handstand pass me a fan! Dam*!” Waka Flocka “No Hands”

-“Some people like the way it feels, Some people wanna kill their sorrows, Some people wanna fit in with the popular that was my problem.” Kendrick Lamarr “Swimming Pools”

-“Who I wanna work with nobody, 99 percent of them is nobody” Nicki Minaj “Freedom”

-Sh** happens and since I’m the Sh** I’m who it happen to” Lil Wayne “Welcome to my Hood”

-“Back to the topic, actually forgot it, hoes, money, I’m the sh** oh yea I’m reminded” J Cole “Back to the topic”

-“I said yo Jay, I can rap. And I spit this rap that said I’m killin yall ni**as on this lyrical sh**, mayonnaise colored benz, I push miracle whips.” Kanye West

-“When I die burry me inside the booty Club” 2 Chainz “Big Booty Girl”

-“I be laughing to the bank all you do is giggle” 2 Chainz “Bands a Make her Dance”

-“You say no to Rachett p*** Juicy J can’t” Juicy J “Bands a Make her Dance”

-“Now theres a lot of bad bi***s in the building (Amen) I’m finna kill ni**as in the building (Amen)” Meek Mill “Amen”

