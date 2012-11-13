CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Were You Upset By Chris Brown’s Halloween Costume? “Get Over It!”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Did you see who Chris Brown dressed up as during Halloween? Well he tweeted a pic for all to see. The many thousands on Twitter who viewed his Instagram photo gave him the thumbs down followed by some pretty nasty comments. CB was criticized by his followers and then some. The “Don’t Judge Me” singer has addressed the haters saying “Kids dress up on Halloween as Satan, demons, little goblins! Yes I dressed up as Osama Bin Laden. Get over it! Its none of your business!”

Your thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!
 
chris brown , Drake , halloween , rihanna

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
37 items
Celebrities At NBA All-Star Weekend 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 hours ago
02.17.19
Dave Chappelle Personally Delivers Show Tickets To Couple…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
50 Cent Tells Teairra Mari To Pay Up…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Tamar Braxton Wins ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, Is The…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close