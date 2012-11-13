Were You Upset By Chris Brown’s Halloween Costume? “Get Over It!”

Did you see who Chris Brown dressed up as during Halloween? Well he tweeted a pic for all to see. The many thousands on Twitter who viewed his Instagram photo gave him the thumbs down followed by some pretty nasty comments. CB was criticized by his followers and then some. The “Don’t Judge Me” singer has addressed the haters saying “Kids dress up on Halloween as Satan, demons, little goblins! Yes I dressed up as Osama Bin Laden. Get over it! Its none of your business!”

Your thoughts?

