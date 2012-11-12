“Elmo” Creator Involved In Underage SEX Scandal!

According to our good friends at TheYBF.com–

“Elmo” creator Kevin Clash has taken a leave of absence from his role on Sesame Street to deal with allegations stemming from an underage sex scandal.

Kevin (who was 45 at the time) was accused of being sexually involved with a 16-year-old boy (who’s now 23) after the accuser revealed their relationship to lawyers at Sesame Workshop.

In response to the revelation, Sesame Workshop told TMZ …

“In June of this year, Sesame Workshop received a communication from a young man who alleged that he had a relationship with Kevin Clash beginning when he was 16-years-old. This was a personal relationship, unrelated to the workplace. We took the allegation very seriously and took immediate action.”

CRAZY! We’ll keep you posted as this story evolves.

