CLOSE
NOC Star News
HomeNOC Star News

Rick Ross’s Tour Bus Destroyed By Detroit Burgular!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rick Ross’ tour bus was left in ruins Saturday … after a burglar (or burglars) broke into the massive vehicle, plundered thousands of dollars worth of stuff, and practically destroyed it in the process. Detroit law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Ross’ camp filed a police report early Saturday morning, claiming the bandits made off with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, clothes, and other personal property. We’re told no one was inside the tour bus when it was burglarized. Ross and his entourage were staying at a nearby hotel at the time. So far, there are no suspects. (TMZ)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Swedish Prosecutors Let It Slip That They Want…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
Bump That: Usher Files Motion To Have Medical…
 2 days ago
07.19.19
YFN Lucci “Turner Field,” Young Dolph & Key…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
The Power of Twitter: Meek Mill Connects With…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close