Fasho Celebrity News
Did Chris Brown Dump His New Boo Karrueche?

Word on the street is that Chris Brownand his girlfriend Karrueche are OVER and it’s all because of Drake!

Chris suspected that Karrueche had some form of contact with his rival Drake. It was nothing ROMANTIC . . . but Kae supposedly had some BUSINESS-TYPE conversations with Drizzy.

 Chris COULD NOT STAND that she would have ANY communication with the hip hop superstar . .. so he fired her.   READ MORE HERE

