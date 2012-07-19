Did Chris Brown Dump His New Boo Karrueche?

0 reads Leave a comment
Word on the street is that Chris Brownand his girlfriend Karrueche are OVER and it’s all because of Drake!
Chris suspected that Karrueche had some form of contact with his rival Drake. It was nothing ROMANTIC . . . but Kae supposedly had some BUSINESS-TYPE conversations with Drizzy.
Chris COULD NOT STAND that she would have ANY communication with the hip hop superstar . .. so he fired her. READ MORE HERE
JOIN THE OFFICIAL WIZNATION FACEBOOK FAN PAGE
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER – @1011WIZF
Follow Me on Twitter @donjuanfasho
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours