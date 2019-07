It’s a new day and a new look for Alicia Keys. The singer, who recently released a new single “New Day”, and is working on a new album, took several pictures of the new cut in both straight and curly styles which she debut on Twitter. What do you think of Alicia’s new look? SEE THE TWEET HERE

