George Zimmerman Makes Public Apology To Trayvon Martin’s Parents!

Last night, George Zimmerman appeared with Fox News’ Sean Hannity where he discussed the shooting death of Trayvon Martin. Although he apologized to Trayvon’s parent for them having to bury their son, he shockingly said he does not regret the tragic events of that February night. He said, “I feel that it was all God’s plan, and for me to second guess it or judge it” (shaking head).

George, who said he is not racist, also questioned the motives of folks like Al Sharpton, whom he says rushed to judgment.

“I can’t guess what their motives are. I would just ask for an apology. I mean, if I did something that was wrong, I would apologize.”

READ MORE.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: