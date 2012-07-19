The Game & Fiance Call Off Wedding!

Well that was quick! Remember The Game‘s big proposal with cameras he put together last October at his baby mom’sTiffney Cambridge‘s school? Too bad word has it the wedding has already been called off…

According to the couple’s wedding website, the wedding has been cancelled–with no explanation. Their site, Tiffney & Jayceon, posted the message:

We regret to inform you that the wedding of Tiffney Cambridge & Jayceon Taylor has been cancelled.

