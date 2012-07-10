Rick Ross Finally Unveils His Tracklist For ‘God Forgives, I Don’t’

The Miami rap star announced the final tracklist for his upcoming fifth studio LP recently, unveiling a 15-track effort with guest spots from the likes of Dr. Dre and Jay-Z (“3 Kings”), André 3000 (“Sixteen”), Drake and Wale (“Diced Pineapples”), and his MMG family — Meek Mill and Omarion.

Production-wise, Rico Love, Pharrell, and J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League all contribute.

God Forgives, I Don’t drops July 31st, via Maybach Music Group. Order your copy at Amazon.com.

Below is the final trackist:

1. “Pray for Us”

2. “Pirates”

3. “3 Kings” feat. Dr. Dre and Jay-Z

4. “Ashamed”

5. “Maybach Music IV” feat. Ne-Yo

6. “Sixteen” feat. André 3000

7. “Amsterdam”

8. “Hold Me Back”

9. “911″

10. “So Sophisticated” feat. Meek Mill

11. “Presidential” feat. Elijah Blake

12. “Ice Cold” feat. Omarion

13. “Touch’N You” feat. Usher

14. “Diced Pineapples” feat. Wale and Drake

15. “Ten Jesus Pieces” feat. Stalley

