Nocstar News: Marcus Jordan Had One Too Many Drinks…

Michael Jordan’s 21-year-old son Marcus spent Sunday night (July 1) in a drunk tank in Omaha, Nebraska after causuing a ruckus outside a hotel.

According to New York Daily News, Marcus was “animated, intoxicated and uncooperative” when police found him arguing with two women in the driveway of an Embassy Suites at around 2:15 a.m.

It reportedly took several officers to subdue the 6’3″, 205-pound Jordan.

Authorities eventually arrested Marcus. He was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstruction, and released late Sunday night.

