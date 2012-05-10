Bounce Getting Better

Looks like the Bounce network is planning to create original programming. Launched just seven months ago, as the nation’s first over-the-air broadcast network, it will launch the show, “Family Time“.

Created by the producers of Love That Girl and The Jamie Foxx Show, “Family Time” centers around the life and times of the Stallworths, a working class African American family who scratches off a lottery ticket and jumps to middle class overnight.

“Family Time” is set to premiere Monday, June 18th, at 8 pm on Fox 19’s hd-2 station.

Recent Stories:

Kim Kardashian dismissed from Met Gala in NYC???

Guess How Much Time Rapper G Dep Has To Do For Murder???

Jim Jones Mother Should Never Try To Freestyle Again In Her Life

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: