[Video] Marsha Ambrosius, Erykah Badu, Estelle celebrate divas soul

The ladies held it down in heels on VH1 Diva’s Celebrate Soul! Mary J Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Marsha Ambrosius, Erykah Badu, Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Estelle and more performed. In addition to the females, the fellahs had to get some too. Common, Boyz II Men, Quest Love couldn’t resist the temptation to pay homage to soul music. According to Shaquanna one of the most memorable performances was when Wanda Jackson performed Amy Winehouse’s “You know I’m no good”. If you saw the show then you know what we’re talking about.

See below as Estelle, Marsha Ambrosius, Erykah Badu and Quest Love sing- Soul II Soul’s ‘Back to Life’

Your thoughts?

