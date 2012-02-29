CLOSE
MAN FOUND DEAD IN FRONT OF RICK ROSS FLORIDA HOME!!

According to TMZ Cops are looking to speak with rapper Rick Ross … after a 40-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Miami Gardens home this morning … TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us … Ross was NOT home at the time of the shooting and at this point in the investigation, he’s not considered a suspect.

We’re told cops found the victim laying inside a gate at the home.

Sources tell us … investigators don’t know if the victim has any connection to Ross, but since he is listed as the owner of the property, cops want to ask him a few questions about the situation.

SOURCE :TMZ

