It's All Black Music
The “Maybach Music” Voice Reveals Herself

jessica GomesIf you’ve heard a recent song by Rick Ross or any of his Maybach Music artists like Wale or Meek Mill, you’ve heard the voice of an unidentified woman saying “Maybach Music” at the beginning of most of their songs. What does she look like? Who is she? We now know!

Where Maybach Music Was Founded

The unofficial voice of Maybach Music belongs to Jessica Gomes, an Australian supermodel. Take a look at the photos of Jessica that were too sexy for us to show right here.

Photos
