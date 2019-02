Trey Songz is literally swimming in woman on the Fabolous assisted “What I be On.” The single is featured on Trigga’s Inevitable EP which dropped earlier this month. “Marvin dun’ f****d up, cause she coming to my room” raps Fab in the Colin Bell directed visuals.

WTF: Trey Songz Being Sued Over “Yuuup!!” Phrase

Trey Songz “Boop” & “Sex Sounds” [NEW MUSIC]