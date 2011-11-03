Wale “Ambition” Album Release Concert In NYC

Wale is celebrating the release of his album “Ambition,” which is expected to sell 160k – 190k in its first week. Ambition is the DMV artist’s first release on Maybach Music. Wale performed at the Highline Ballroom last night with appearances from Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Trey Songz, Miguel and Ne-Yo. Wale’s current single with Miguel, “Lotus Flower Bomb” is a radio favorite and climbing the charts!

