CLOSE
It's All Black Music
Home

Wale “Ambition” Album Release Concert In NYC

0 reads
Leave a comment

wale ambition concertWale is celebrating the release of his album “Ambition,” which is expected to sell 160k – 190k in its first week. Ambition is the DMV artist’s first release on Maybach Music. Wale performed at the Highline Ballroom last night with appearances from Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Trey Songz, Miguel and Ne-Yo. Wale’s current single with Miguel, “Lotus Flower Bomb” is a radio favorite and climbing the charts!

Wale: “My First Album Wasn’t Marketed To Our People” [VIDEO]

Wale Reveals “Ambition” Album Cover

Click here, for the full story!

Miguel , Rick Ross , Wale

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tragic Video Shows Little Girl Doing Her Hair…
 6 hours ago
02.21.19
Wendy Williams To Return To Her Talk Show…
 7 hours ago
02.21.19
Celebrate Nina Simone’s Birthday With This Inspirational Message
 9 hours ago
02.21.19
Superhero Guide To Black History Month: Kamala Harris
 13 hours ago
02.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close