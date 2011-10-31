Kim Kardashian Releases Statement On Divorce

Kim Kardashian announced that she is filing for divorce from Kris Humphries this morning. While Twitter took its time to slowly react to the wedding debacle with a humorous Trending Topic, Kim has already released a statement!

“After careful consideration, I have decided to end my marriage,” she said. “I hope everyone understands this was not an easy decision. I had hoped this marriage was forever, but sometimes things don’t work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best” says Kim.

Click here, for the full story.

Kim Kardashian Filing For Divorce After 72 Days Of Marriage!

Kim Kardashian Reconnects With Reggie Bush While Kris Humphries Was Away!

There was a pre-nup!